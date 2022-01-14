Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 8,200.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY opened at 36.90 on Wednesday. Bandai Namco has a 12 month low of 33.00 and a 12 month high of 46.53.
Bandai Namco Company Profile
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bandai Namco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandai Namco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.