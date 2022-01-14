Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 8,200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY opened at 36.90 on Wednesday. Bandai Namco has a 12 month low of 33.00 and a 12 month high of 46.53.

Bandai Namco Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

