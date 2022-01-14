Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAND traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58, a PEG ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

