Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPHLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through following business segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

