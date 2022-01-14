Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

