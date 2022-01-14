Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.31 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $4,812,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

