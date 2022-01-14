Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $189,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $207.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.29. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

