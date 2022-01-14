Barclays Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $280.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11.
In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
