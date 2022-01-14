Barclays Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $280.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

