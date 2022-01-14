Barclays Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 159,958 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

