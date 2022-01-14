Barclays PLC Has $48.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 110.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,305 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.