Barclays PLC Has $57.03 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $57,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $133.23 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

