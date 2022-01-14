Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $52,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CBRE opened at $105.68 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

