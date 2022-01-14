Barclays Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $115.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price increased by Barclays from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,489.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

