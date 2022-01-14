Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.58) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.58) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

VMUK opened at GBX 192.85 ($2.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.80. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,225.14).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

