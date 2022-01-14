Barclays Trims AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Target Price to GBX 3,750

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,880 ($52.67) to GBX 3,750 ($50.90) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 2,925 ($39.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a PE ratio of -236.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,920 ($39.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,242 ($57.58). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,303.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,671.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.10%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

