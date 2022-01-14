Barclays Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $350.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $365.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $443.69.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $399.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.