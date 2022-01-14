Barclays Trims JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Target Price to 240.00

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from 1,150.00 to 240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Shares of JDSPY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

