Barr E S & Co. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $470.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

