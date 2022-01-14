Barr E S & Co. Increases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the quarter. Douglas Emmett comprises about 1.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $302,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 12,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

