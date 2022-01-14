Barr E S & Co. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barr E S & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $225.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

