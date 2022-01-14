Barr E S & Co. Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,957. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average is $246.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.48.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

