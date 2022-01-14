Barr E S & Co. Sells 4,987 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

ROK stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,108. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

