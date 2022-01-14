Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 832

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 861 ($11.69) to GBX 832 ($11.29) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 810 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.67) to GBX 850 ($11.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.33) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 814.22 ($11.05).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 685.80 ($9.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 712.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 698.86. The company has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 618.53 ($8.40) and a one year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.07).

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.80), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($714,128.19). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,905.78).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

