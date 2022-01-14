Barrington Research Weighs in on SYNNEX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SYNNEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

