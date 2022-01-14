Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.31. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $2,564,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

