Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $33.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 272,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,358. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
