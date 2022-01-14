Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $33.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 272,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,358. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

