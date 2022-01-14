BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $3.49 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

