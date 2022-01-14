Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 444.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.11 ($6.03).

BEZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.82) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.22) to GBX 495 ($6.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BEZ traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 481.10 ($6.53). 357,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,648. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 430.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 396.98. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 497.20 ($6.75).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

