BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.71.

Shares of BGNE traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.73. 2,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $220.04 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

