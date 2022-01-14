Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Lowered to 3,351.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 3,524.00 to 3,351.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,351.00.

BLWYF stock remained flat at $$41.74 during trading on Friday. Bellway has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

