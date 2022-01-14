Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Update

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BENE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BENE. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Context Advisory LLC raised its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

