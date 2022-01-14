Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. 143,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

