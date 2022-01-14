Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $53.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

NYSE:BIG opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Big Lots by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

