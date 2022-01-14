Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.65. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bio-Path by 58.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Path by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

