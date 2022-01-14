Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $234.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

