Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 5%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.10 and last traded at $124.12. 4,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

