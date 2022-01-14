Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a growth of 1,601.9% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNOEF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,914. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
Bionomics Company Profile
