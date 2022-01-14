Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a growth of 1,601.9% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNOEF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,914. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

