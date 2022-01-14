Bionomics Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNOX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bionomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Get Bionomics alerts:

BNOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bionomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BNOX opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.