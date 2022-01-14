BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $265.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.93.

BNTX stock opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.30 and a 200-day moving average of $289.11.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 115.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

