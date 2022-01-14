BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) vs. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Critical Review

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Marpai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 179.45 -$11.27 million N/A N/A Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 800.24%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -51,141.38% N/A -905.16% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Marpai on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls as its trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

