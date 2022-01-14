BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,667,569 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Raymond James worth $1,728,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.37 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

