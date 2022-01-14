BlackRock Inc. Buys 169,452 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,636,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. boosted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

