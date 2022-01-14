BlackRock Inc. Buys 982,015 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.37% of NetApp worth $1,679,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

