BlackRock Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.96% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $1,546,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,278 shares of company stock worth $11,574,511 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

