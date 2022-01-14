BlackRock Inc. Has $1.61 Billion Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.40% of Kellogg worth $1,611,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.