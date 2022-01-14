BlackRock Inc. Purchases 128,310 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,664,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $1,830,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

