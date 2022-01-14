BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 36,731 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

