BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

