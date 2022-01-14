Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.89 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

