Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Shares of BPMC opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

