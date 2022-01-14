BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $345.00

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.62), with a volume of 49824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £365.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

